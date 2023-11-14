HamberMenu
Biennial Synergia Conclave to focus on bridging gap between tech creators and military this year 

This time, the conclave is headlined by the Chief of Defence Staff, India, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Indian Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari, National Cybersecurity Coordinator Lt. Gen. M.U. Nair, among several other military and intelligence czars from around the world

November 14, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The biennial Synergia Conclave, which focuses on strategic thinking, this time titled “The Future of Advance Technologies, Global Diplomacy and National Security” is back in the city from November 17 to 19 at Taj West End. 

This time, the conclave is headlined by the Chief of Defence Staff, India, General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Indian Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari, National Cybersecurity Coordinator Lt. Gen. M.U. Nair, among several other military and intelligence czars from around the world.

Author Yuval Noah Harari will also be delivering a lecture on “Tech Evolution” at the conclave. 

“While people who build and incubate cutting-edge advance technologies are here, there is a gap between the industry and the military, which has always been the early adopters of advance technologies. We are trying to bridge this gap in the conclave,” said Tobby Simon, founder and president, Synergia Foundation.

The conclave has sessions on “Responsible Artificial Intelligence”, “Advanced Technology and Tech Diplomacy”, “Deep Technology and Long-term trends”, among other subjects. 

“The conclave will also do some crystal gazing trying to paint the future global scenarios, helping us look beyond the curve,” Mr. Simon said.

The conclave has sessions on the nature of conflicts in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza strip, multi-domain warfare, and a session trying to map the trajectory of Asia by 2035. 

The National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), Government of India, has partnered with Synergia Foundation for the conclave, while Tata Consultancy Services are the principal sponsors of the conclave.

