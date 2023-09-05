HamberMenu
‘Bidadi waste-to-energy plant will be commissioned in two to three months’

September 05, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Energy Minister K.J. George said that the first waste-to-energy plant in the State set up near Bidadi by Bescom, the BBMP, and Hitachi will be commissioned in two to three months.

The dry waste plant, with a capacity of 11.5 MW can process about 600 tonnes of waste. “As the total waste production in Bengaluru is about 4,000 tonnes, we would need eight plants like this,” the Minister said.

He also said that the project is currently facing an issue as the Central government has said that subsidy for the project would only be given after the project takes off.

