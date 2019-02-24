Bicycles get the push from metro, train users

A rising number of professionals working in tech parks located around metro and railway stations have started hopping off the train and hoping on to bicycles as an option for last-mile connectivity.

Bicycles, they say, have helped them cut down cost on motorised modes of transport. One of them, Sharan Nayak, said, “Every morning, a lot of people use cycles to reach their work place. It is far cheaper than autorickshaws or cabs. There is a need to promote bicycles as first or last-mile connectivity on the Green Line as well.”

Rising patronage

Amit Gupta, CEO of Yulu Bikes, which operates bicycle services from metro stations on the Purple Line and in several railway stations in the eastern parts of the city, said a lot of people working in Bagmane Tech Park and RMZ Infinity are using bicycle services to reach their work places. “We have got our services from S.V. Road and Baiyapanahalli metro stations. From Indiranagar metro station too, people working in Embassy Golf Links Business Park use bicycle as last-mile connectivity," he said.

Mr. Gupta further said other than metro stations, professionals using suburban rail service are using bicycles for last-mile connectivity from stations such as K.R. Puram, Hoodi, Whitefield and Carmelaram railway stations.

“Utilisation of bicycles from these points is 30% to 50% extra compared to other areas. We also receive requests from users to increase bicycles in these areas as their expenses on last-mile connectivity comes down drastically. Earlier, they were spending more than ₹50 to travel up to a distance of 3 km in an autorickshaws or through cab-sharing, but now they are spending as low as ₹5 by buying passes on our platform,” he said.

‘Bicycle lanes needed’

But bicycle riders feel building dedicated bicycle lanes will make riding safer and also encourage more people to use bicycles.

Ravi Shankar, a cyclist, said, “Authorities promoting bicycle as last-mile connectivity is a positive sign. However, without a dedicated lane, it is of no use. Developing required infrastructure along with upgrading footpaths in a radius of 5-km is very crucial. In Phase I, these aspects were completely ignored. At least the in ongoing Phase II of the project, the authorities must priorities safety of cyclists and pedestrians.”

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is working with BMRCL, BMTC, BBMP and other agencies to promote bicycle sharing in the city.

N. Murali Krishna, special officer, DULT, said, “We have already given permission for four operators to run bicycle sharing services from the metro stations. Two of them have already started their operations. Primary objective of this option for passengers is to avoid motorised mode of last-mile connectivity.”

He further said, “There is a proposal to build dedicated or shared bicycle lane for a stretch of 125 km. BBMP has already floated a tender for 46 km. As of now, there is a plan to provide 6,000 bicycles in the two clusters identified, including CBD areas.”

He added that the number of bicycles will be scaled up in a phased manner with the addition of more clusters. There is also a plan to introduce bicycle sharing in Jayanagar, Malleswaram, stretches of ORR where IT companies are located, and other areas, he said.

(This article is the fourth in a five-part series)