Bicycle thief arrested in Bengaluru

The Mahadevapura police arrested a 28-year-old man and recovered 60 stolen bicycles worth ₹9 lakh from him.

The accused, Naveen Gangoolappa, a native of Chittoor in A.P., lives in Kadubisanahalli.

According to the police, Naveen was arrested based on a complaint of bicycle theft filed on August 11. The bicycle was parked on the lakebed area in A. Narayanapura when the accused, using a cutting plier, broke the lock and sped away.

The police analysed the CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrested him. Upon questioning, Naveen confessed that he had stolen 60 bicycles in and around Whitefield and sold it to house keeping staff and security guards working in private companies .

Based on his confession, the police recovered all the bicycles and efforts are to trace the owners of the bicycles. Naveen would move around the area to identify the bicycles parked in the compound of the houses and basements of the apartment and steal them.