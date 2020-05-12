Bengaluru

‘Bicycle Mayor’ seeks cycle lane on ORR

The ‘Bicycle Mayor’ believes that thousands of people would cycle to offices if the Outer Ring Road had a dedicated cycle lane.

The ‘Bicycle Mayor’ believes that thousands of people would cycle to offices if the Outer Ring Road had a dedicated cycle lane.   | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Suggests that it run alongside the Bus Priority Lane

To encourage people to use non-motorised vehicles and bring a positive impact on public health, achieve greener mobility and reduce pollution, Bengaluru’s ‘Bicycle Mayor’ Sathya Sankaran has written to Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao requesting dedicated cycle pathways on important corridors. He has also urged the Commissioner to make 193 roads across the city free from vehicles and allow only pedestrians and cycles for at least three months.

Mr. Sankaran said that restricting vehicular movement on a few roads would de-congest roads and help people maintain social distancing, apart from reducing pollution.

“This is the right time to implement it. Crowded areas and roads, including DVG Road, Cunningham Road, Malleswaram 8th Cross, parts of Gandhinagar, should be blocked for vehicular movement so that people can walk or cycle while maintaining social distancing,” he said.

He added that if corridors like the Outer Ring Road (ORR) had a dedicated cycle lane, thousands of people would cycle to offices. “In this regard, a 1.5 metre cycle lane between the Bus Priority Lane (BPL) and the normal road is easily workable. Installation of bollards is the only work needed, which can be done along with installation of bollards for BPL on ORR,” Mr. Sankaran said.

