BIAL to hire private security guards for non-core security roles 

November 20, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru:

In accordance with the Union government’s plan to replace Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel with private security guards for non-core security roles at airports across the country, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is on the lookout to hire private security agencies for providing aviation security services at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

BIAL has issued an request for proposal (RFP) stating that it intends to avail aviation security services from suitably qualified and experienced private security agencies.

The RFP states that the agency bidding for the proposal should have minimum work experience and proven track record of five years or more in the field of private security services.

It further said that the security agency intending to offer its services will have to obtain approval of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) before commencement of operation and deployment.

“The agency shall obtain approval of the security programme from concerned Regional Director, BCAS before commencement of operation/deployment, which shall also be shared with ASG (CISF/Police) and Airport Operator,” the RFP said.

In September, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that private security agency personnel will be deployed at 60 airports for non-core functions in place of CISF.

“In line with the decision of Government of India, a total of 1,924 private security agency personnel will be deployed at 60 airports in place of CISF posted at non-core duty posts. The above decision will reduce the security expenditure and these CISF personnel can be deployed at other airports which will further strengthen the security set-up. This will further help in operationalization of new domestic and international airports,” the Ministry had said.

The private security will be taking up non-core security roles such as segregation of passengers at the airport, documents checking among others. Core security functions like baggage scanning, perimeter protection, handling sensitive areas will remain with the CISF personnel.