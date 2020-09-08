BIAL to develop, maintain two stations on ‘ORR-airport metro’

08 September 2020 21:40 IST

CM says metro link to airport will be commissioned by 2024

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), will develop, manage and maintain two metro stations that will be located within the airport boundary.

According to an MoU signed between the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BIAL on Tuesday, BMRCL will construct the metro corridor that includes civil, electro-mechanical and other associated facilities between trumpet junction and the airport.

The stretch of the metro alignment inside the campus is 4.95 km and includes construction of two stations at an estimated cost of ₹800 crore. The airport section is part of the 56-km line named as ‘ORR-Airport Metro’ from Central Silk Board to the KIA. The alignment runs via K.R. Puram, Nagawara and Hebbal. The BMRCL has taken up the project at an estimated cost of ₹14,844 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

The MoU was signed by BMRCL MD Ajay Seth and Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The CM said that the two stations within the airport boundary are likely to see a daily ridership of 60,000 commuters in 2024, increasing to 1.88 lakh commuters by 2041. He said that the metro link to the airport will be commissioned by 2024.

In a joint press release, the two companies have said that the civil work on the airport metro section is likely to commence in March 2021. “The tenders for the civil works of the 56-km metro viaduct and 30 stations, at an estimated cost of over ₹3,230 crore, have already been called in five packages. The work on the first two packages from Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram is likely to commence in December 2020, and that on the three packages from K.R. Puram to the airport is likely to commence in March 2021. The airport section and the section from Hebbal to the trumpet junction will be prioritised,” states the release.

Bettahalasuru station

In another MoU signed with BMRCL, real estate developer Embassy Group has said it will provide capital grant of ₹140 crore to build a station at Bettahalasuru, which is part of the metro link to the airport and located between Bagalur Cross and trumpet junction.

A BMRCL release said the station will be named ‘Embassy Boulevard – Bettahalasuru Metro Station’. The BMRCL will construct the station and a foot overbridge, underneath the viaduct, from the station concourse to the other side of Ballari Road.

The construction work is likely to start by July 2021. The ownership will continue to be with the BMRCL, but Embassy is entitled to utilise 1,000 sq.ft. of wall space in the premises for branding and advertising activities, and an exclusive 3,000 sq.ft. area for commercial development that may include retail stores, food, beverage and other kiosks.

After the MoUs were signed, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing implementation of metro projects in the city. Mr. Seth told The Hindu that the CM directed expedition of work and approach him for solving problems hindering implementation of the project. “He has recently written to the government of India seeking early approval for the ORR – Airport Metro project,” said the MD.

MoU for halt station at KIA

The South Western Railway and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), signed an MoU for operation and maintenance of the new halt station on the border of the airport campus. The project is nearing completion and is located between Doddajala and Devanahalli stations.

The BIAL has built the station with amenities such as waiting room, ticket counters and passenger information system. The project cost is approximately ₹3 crore.

The MoU states that BIAL will provide shuttle service once the station opens for commercial operations. The SWR had earlier announced that it will introduce an express train service from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station via Yeshwantpur after getting clearance from the Railway Board. The SWR will provide a halt for six scheduled trains on the Yelahanka-Kolar route.

“BIAL shall hand over the airport railway station to the Railways for overall operation and management thereon.” stated a release from the SWR. The BIAL will operate food and beverage outlets at the Airport Railway Station for two years.