BIAL sets up guidelines for testing

06 August 2020 20:39 IST

This follows increase in number of COVID-19 cases among KIA staff

With a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases among staff at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), especially at the cargo section, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a set guidelines including testing “in the case of employees with high exposure”.

According to a BIAL spokesperson, extensive measures have been taken to ensure hand, respiratory and environmental hygiene across the airport, as mandated by the authorities. Pool testing will also be conducted. Pooling of samples is one way of reducing the number of test kits used and increases testing capacity.

According to doctors, it is taken up in areas where there is a low probability of COVID-19 infection. Samples of five patients suspected to have Covid-19 are put into a liquid, which is one testing pool. If it comes negative, it means all are negative. If it comes positive, all samples are individually tested again.

Two ICMR approved swab sample collection facilities at the KIA campus are in place out of which one is “extensively” used for passengers, while the other was being used for the employees working at the airport.

“Regular swab tests and pool tests of samples can be conducted within the campus. BIAL has also established a COVID-19 Care Centre – with round the clock, professional medical support – at the KIA Airport Campus to facilitate care for employees of the ecosystem, and their families, who are asymptomatic,” the BIAL spokesperson said.