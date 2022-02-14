BIAL sees a two-fold increase in shipments of roses this Valentine’s Day
The top international destinations where roses are exported from India are Singapore, London and Kuala Lumpur
The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) handled a shipment of 5.15 lakh kg of roses, including domestic and international, in the run up to Valentine’s Day this year.
A press release from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) stated that domestic shipments spiked to 3.15 lakh kg compared to 1.03 lakh kg in 2021. Around 2 lakh kg of roses were exported to international destinations as against last year’s 1.7 kg.
The top domestic destinations where roses are transported to are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Chandigarh. The top international destinations are Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Amsterdam, Kuwait, Auckland.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.