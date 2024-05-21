GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BIAL revokes vehicle entry fee at KIA Bengaluru, but temporarily

On May 20. cab drivers and the families and friends of passengers. who went to KIA to pick up passengers, were taken aback to see a hefty 'stay and overstay charge' levied at the arrival lounge, without prior notice

Published - May 21, 2024 12:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
On May 20. cab drivers and the families and friends of passengers. who went to KIA to pick up passengers, were taken aback to see a hefty 'stay and overstay charge' levied at the arrival lounge, without prior notice.

On May 20. cab drivers and the families and friends of passengers. who went to KIA to pick up passengers, were taken aback to see a hefty ‘stay and overstay charge’ levied at the arrival lounge, without prior notice. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Following a backlash from cab operators and passengers, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has revoked its decision to collect a fee from private and commercial vehicles entering the arrival area of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

On May 21, sources in BIAL said that the parking fee has been revoked, but temporarily.

“We are reviewing it (parking fee) internally. A new fee will be announced soon after a discussion with the stakeholders,” a BIAL source said.

On May 20. cab drivers and the families and friends of passengers. who went to KIA to pick up passengers, were taken aback to see a hefty ‘stay and overstay charge’ levied at the arrival lounge. The fee was introduced on May 20, without prior notice.

According to a notice displayed on the KIA premises, all commercial (yellow board) vehicles, including cabs, must pay an entry fee of ₹150 for up to seven minutes. If they exceed seven minutes, they will be charged ₹300.

Private (white board) vehicles have to pay a fee of ₹150 for staying between seven and 14 minutes.

Buses incur an entry fee of ₹600 while tempo travellers will be charged ₹300. Both buses and tempo travellers are permitted to enter through Lane 3 at Terminal 1.

According to Bangalore International Airport Limited, the stay-and-overstay charges apply to vehicles entering the pick-up lanes at Terminals 1 and 2. It is unclear whether cabs in dedicated taxi stands should also pay the fee.

Cab operators protested implementation of this fee. Many passengers expressed their ire on social media over the fee charged by the airport operator without prior notice.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola, Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said, “This feels like daylight robbery. This will affect both private vehicle owners and taxi drivers. They already collect parking charges, and now we have to pay for picking up passengers. Airport authorities should cease collecting such charges.”

