BIAL plans to construct elevated western cross-field taxiway at Bengaluru airport

Published - June 19, 2024 04:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The operator has issued an Expression of interest (EoI) for the project

The Hindu Bureau

An aircraft prepares to take off at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The proposed western cross-field taxiway is expected to enhance operational efficiency and safety for aircraft taxiing between the two terminals (Terminal 1 and Terminal 2) and two runways (North and South). | Photo Credit: File photo

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, plans to construct an elevated western cross-field taxiway.

The western cross-field taxiway is expected to enhance operational efficiency and safety for aircraft taxiing between the two terminals (Terminal 1 and Terminal 2) and two runways (North and South) of the airport.

According to the EoI: “The airport operates two runways 09L/27R (North runway) and 09R/27L (South runway). To enhance operational efficiency and safety for aircraft taxiing between terminals and runways, Western Crossfield Taxiway is required as envisaged in the master plan. Western Crossfield Taxiway is being planned for operationalisation in year 2026.”

A BIAL spokesperson said, “The new Western Crossfield Taxiway project at KIA will increase airside capacity by connecting the South and North runways on the west side. This will improve airfield circulation and provide better connectivity between the two runways, resulting in shorter taxi times for certain aircraft operations. It will allow for smoother flow of aircraft movement, enhancing safety and efficiency. This will also have sustainability benefits due to lowered fuel usage.”

According to the EoI, the scope of work includes design and construction of structural infrastructure for the project.

The proposed structural infrastructure is intended to support the taxiing of various aircraft, including wide-body jets such as the A380, B777, and B747-8. The structures are intended to span the terminal boulevard, metro line, cargo roads, and south access roads.

