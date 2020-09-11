BIAL opens India’s first on-Airport Public Bonded Warehouse

With an aim to make Kempegowda International Airport (KAI) a cargo hub, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) recently opened what is said to be India’s first on-Airport Public Bonded Warehouse, which is expected to reduce supply chain costs and facilitate trade in and around Bengaluru.
According to BIAL, the facility will help re-export of goods, long-term storage of bonded cargo, assist in partial clearances and allow value-added services such as labelling, packing and re-packing services.
The 10,000 sq.ft. warehouse facility will be operated by Cargo Service Centre (CSC) and fall under the jurisdiction of the City Commissionerate, Bengaluru Customs.
A BIAL spokesperson said that KIA was the third busiest cargo airport in the country and the busiest in south India. “The new facility will play a significant role in boosting the economy of the region by improving trade and connecting markets around the world,” the spokesperson said.
KIA processed 99,154 MT of cargo between April and August 2020, recording a 92% growth in Cargo Air Traffic Movements. KIA has the largest air cargo terminal in south India, with a handling capacity of 570,000 MT and an average travel time of nine hours from major manufacturing clusters across south India.
To bring further efficiencies into cargo operations, BIAL has announced implementation of the Air Cargo Community System to streamline the air logistics supply chain.
