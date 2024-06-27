Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, has refused to comment on the plan of the Tamil Nadu government to set up an international airport in Hosur.

As per the agreement for the Development, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of the Bangalore International Airport signed between Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India and BIAL on July 5, 2004, no airport can operate within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the airport before the 25th anniversary of KIA, which falls in May 2033.

The agreement states: “No new or existing airport shall be permitted by GoI to be developed as, or improved or upgraded into, an international airport within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the airport before the twenty-fifth anniversary of the airport opening date.”

KIA started operations in May 2008.

The agreement grants exclusive right to BIAL to handle domestic flights.

According to the agreement on operation of domestic flights: “No new or existing airport (except for Mysuru and Hassan airports) shall be permitted by GoI to be developed as, or improved or upgraded into, a Domestic Airport within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the Airport before the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Airport Opening Date.”

In order to operate commercial flights, airport operators will have to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from BIAL if the proposed site is within an aerial distance of 150 kilometres of the KIA.

BIAL has refused to allow operation of commercial flights at HAL airport on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru citing the agreement.

Prior to the opening of KIA, which is located in Devanahalli, the HAL airport used to handle domestic and international flights.

Last week, Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil held a discussion regarding construction of a second airport for the city. He instructed the Infrastructure Development Department to prepare and submit a feasibility report in this regard, as the KIA is projected to reach its peak passenger handling capacity by 2033.

