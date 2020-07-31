BIAL imports 400-year-old trees for KIA

31 July 2020 19:50 IST

They came from Spain and Italy

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), has imported exotic Mediterranean trees and plants from Spain and Italy, including Dragon trees (Dracaena Draco) and Cupressus varieties, which will be planted at various locations in the KIA campus.

In a press release, BIAL said that the trees were received after a 10-week voyage from Europe, followed by a two-day road trip from Mumbai.

“All the plants and trees will be kept in a greenhouse for 10 weeks to acclimatise them to the local weather and soil conditions before they are moved to their respective locations,” said the release.

According to BIAL, the Dragon trees are between 80 and 400 years old.

“In perfect conditions, the Dragon tree can reach a height of anywhere between 10 and 12 metres, with a spread of up to four metres,” read the release.