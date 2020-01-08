Bharat bandh: normal life unaffected in Bengaluru

The nationwide strike call by trade unions has not impacted normal life in Bengaluru. Protests have been peaceful. Bus and metro services were running as usual, while autos and taxis were plying on the roads.

Shankar A.S., Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL told The Hindu that train services are being operated as per schedule.

A senior official of the BMTC said, “On Wednesday morning all the services including early morning ones were operated. We have 6,000 schedules and all are being operated.”

Workers union took out a rally in Peenya against the ‘anti labour policies of the government’. Protesters assembled near Jalahalli cross after being stopped by the police. They said that they would proceed to Freedom Park by vehicle and to continue the protest .

A protester said, “Thousands of workers working in Peenya industrial area have voluntarily participated in the strike. We have several demands including a fixed minimum wage of ₹21,000, pension facility for all workers and others.”

Protests are also happening in Devenahalli, Nelamangala and other areas.