BFC gesture surprises fan

Meghana Suraj Nair was in for a pleasant surprise when she made a request to city football club Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Twitter.
Tagging BFC’s Twitter handle, Ms. Nair asked if she could carry hot water from home to Sree Kanteerava Stadium for BFC’s highly anticipated ISL match against Kerala Blasters on Saturday.
Ms. Nair explained that she needed to stay hydrated and take medications as she was 33 weeks pregnant.
Tournament rules generally do not permit spectators to carry bottles into the venue.
Ms. Nair was delighted to read a positive reply from BFC. The club offered her a complimentary seat in the owner’s box, where all her requirements would be met.
“Never expected such a humble gesture!! Thank you so much @bengalurufc,” a grateful Ms. Nair tweeted.
