Bengaluru

Beware! Motorists straying into bus priority lane will be fined ₹500

Photo tweeted by BBMP Commissioner warning motorists not to get into the bus priority lane.

Photo tweeted by BBMP Commissioner warning motorists not to get into the bus priority lane.   | Photo Credit: Twitter: @BBMPCOMM

more-in

Almost 15 days after issuing a notification banning the entry of vehicles other than BMTC buses and emergency services on the priority bus lane demarcated on the Outer Ring Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have begun imposing penalty on errant motorists.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar tweeted on Saturday that the traffic police have already fined around 500 motorists for violating the new system.

“Bus Priority Lane on ORR is for @BMTC_BENGALURU buses only. @blrcitytraffic have started fining motorists straying into the exclusive lane. Already, over 500 motorists have been fined ₹500 each. As this advert on the bus warns: It’s not just courtesy, It’s the law! #buslane,” the commissioner tweeted.

The notification was issued on November 15, but penalties were not imposed immediately as the traffic police thought there was not enough awareness created among the public to follow the new system.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 2:42:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/beware-motorists-straying-into-bus-priority-lane-will-be-fined-500/article30122838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY