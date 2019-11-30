Beware! Motorists straying into bus priority lane will be fined ₹500

Almost 15 days after issuing a notification banning the entry of vehicles other than BMTC buses and emergency services on the priority bus lane demarcated on the Outer Ring Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have begun imposing penalty on errant motorists.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar tweeted on Saturday that the traffic police have already fined around 500 motorists for violating the new system.

“Bus Priority Lane on ORR is for @BMTC_BENGALURU buses only. @blrcitytraffic have started fining motorists straying into the exclusive lane. Already, over 500 motorists have been fined ₹500 each. As this advert on the bus warns: It’s not just courtesy, It’s the law! #buslane,” the commissioner tweeted.

The notification was issued on November 15, but penalties were not imposed immediately as the traffic police thought there was not enough awareness created among the public to follow the new system.