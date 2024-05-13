ADVERTISEMENT

Between May 1 and 13, Bengaluru Urban recorded excess rainfall of 31%  

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Between April 1 and and 30 Bengaluru Urban district had recorded large deficit rainfall of -99%; all districts in Karnataka to receive rainfall over the next five days

The Hindu Bureau

Summer rains were observed over many parts of Bengaluru city, bringing the temperature down in the city, in Bengaluru on May 6.. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Karnataka for the next five days.

C.S. Patil, scientist at IMD, Bengaluru, said, “In the next five days, all districts of Karnataka will experience light to moderate rainfall. We expect fairly widespread rainfall across the State.”

The IMD forecast also said there would be a fall in the maximum temperature. The maximum temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 4°C across the state during the next five days.

The local forecast for Bengaluru City and the neighbourhood for the next 48 hours is generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms are very likely to occur towards evening/night in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33°C and 24°C, respectively,” states the forecast.

Up to 10 cm in some parts

Mr. Patil said that many parts of the State have had good rainfall in the past couple of days, with some places recording up to 10 cm of rainfall.

According to IMD data on rainfall percentage departures from the long-period averages for districts in Karnataka for the period between May 1 and 13, Bengaluru Urban district, along with Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Chikkamagaluru districts, recorded excess rainfall (31%).

Heavy rain for two days causes some damage in North Karnataka districts

In contrast, according to the IMD data for the period between April 1 and 30, Bengaluru Urban district recorded large deficit rainfall (-99%) along with Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya districts.

Distribution of rain

According to the IMD data for the period between May 1 and 13, four districts, Tumkuru, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bidar, received large excess rainfall.

Ten districts have recorded normal rainfall during this period. They are Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagar, Kolar, Chikaballpur, Koppal, Dharwad, Vijayapaura and Yadgir.

Six districts, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Davangere, Gadag, and Kalaburgi, have recorded deficient rainfall.

Four districts Udupi, Shivamogga, Ballari and Bagalkot have recorded large deficient rainfall.

Rainfall is considered normal when it varies between +19% and -19%, deficient when it varies between -20% and -59%, large deficient when it is -60% or less, excess when it varies between +20% and +59% and large excess when it is +60% and above.

