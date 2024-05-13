GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Between May 1 and 13, Bengaluru Urban recorded excess rainfall of 31%  

Between April 1 and and 30 Bengaluru Urban district had recorded large deficit rainfall of -99%; all districts in Karnataka to receive rainfall over the next five days

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Summer rains were observed over many parts of Bengaluru city, bringing the temperature down in the city, in Bengaluru on May 6..

Summer rains were observed over many parts of Bengaluru city, bringing the temperature down in the city, in Bengaluru on May 6.. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD), Bengaluru, has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Karnataka for the next five days.

C.S. Patil, scientist at IMD, Bengaluru, said, “In the next five days, all districts of Karnataka will experience light to moderate rainfall. We expect fairly widespread rainfall across the State.”

The IMD forecast also said there would be a fall in the maximum temperature. The maximum temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 4°C across the state during the next five days.

The local forecast for Bengaluru City and the neighbourhood for the next 48 hours is generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms are very likely to occur towards evening/night in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 33°C and 24°C, respectively,” states the forecast.

Up to 10 cm in some parts

Mr. Patil said that many parts of the State have had good rainfall in the past couple of days, with some places recording up to 10 cm of rainfall.

According to IMD data on rainfall percentage departures from the long-period averages for districts in Karnataka for the period between May 1 and 13, Bengaluru Urban district, along with Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Chikkamagaluru districts, recorded excess rainfall (31%).

Heavy rain for two days causes some damage in North Karnataka districts

In contrast, according to the IMD data for the period between April 1 and 30, Bengaluru Urban district recorded large deficit rainfall (-99%) along with Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya districts.

Distribution of rain

According to the IMD data for the period between May 1 and 13, four districts, Tumkuru, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bidar, received large excess rainfall.

Ten districts have recorded normal rainfall during this period. They are Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagar, Kolar, Chikaballpur, Koppal, Dharwad, Vijayapaura and Yadgir.

Six districts, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Davangere, Gadag, and Kalaburgi, have recorded deficient rainfall.

Four districts Udupi, Shivamogga, Ballari and Bagalkot have recorded large deficient rainfall.

Rainfall is considered normal when it varies between +19% and -19%, deficient when it varies between -20% and -59%, large deficient when it is -60% or less, excess when it varies between +20% and +59% and large excess when it is +60% and above.

Related Topics

rains / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.