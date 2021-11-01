Better services to people will lead to increase in GDP: CM

CM launches services to ease public interface

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that efforts should be made to increase GDP of Karnataka by increasing the per capita income of the people by enabling them to contribute to the State’s economy.

"Currently, Karnataka stands fourth in the country in per capita income. Just about 35% of the population is in the higher per capita bracket while the rest are unable to contribute,” he said, while launching a slew of services aimed for the public. He said that 65% of those who are unable to contribute belong to SC/ST/OBC communities and women.

He said that if the family income of these people increases, the families will be empowered economically, and the State in turn will be richer. “They can contribute to the State GDP if they are provided better services that will help them save time. They can involve themselves in gainful activities that generate income for them and wealth for the government.”

The Chief Minister launched ‘Jana Sevaka’ (public services at doorstep), Janaspandana (integrated public grievance service system through 1902 helpline, mobile app and web portal), and 30 contactless services online in the Transport Department.

These services, the Chief Minister pointed out, will help bring wealth to the State and provide convenience to the public. Urging officials not to seek money for services, he said that the public need corruption-free services delivered on time. “If the services are provided at the doorstep, they can engage themselves in other gainful activities.”

He said that if these services are successfully implemented in Bengaluru efficiently, they can be extended to rural areas. “I have already announced that public services at the doorstep in rural areas will be launched across the State on January 26.”

Mr. Bommai said that a survey had found that nearly 60 lakh people in Karnataka visit Transport Department offices for various reasons, and that efforts would be made to reduce this number with the launch of 30 contactless services.

Pointing at delays in registration for vehicles, the Chief Minister said that the government had given powers to dealers to register new vehicles online. “However, we are expecting problems or obstacles to the new norms. That is why permission has been given to 10 organisations selling light motor vehicles, heavy motor vehicles and two-wheelers.” Depending on the outcome of the pilot, a decision to extend the services across Karnataka will be taken, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary will regularly review the effectiveness in implementation of these services.