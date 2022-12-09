Bettahalasur metro station project: BMRCL to hold talks with real estate firm

December 09, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Suchith Kidiyoor

Namma Metro work under way on Ballari Road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is likely to revisit the decision on dropping the construction of the metro station at Bettahalasur. Earlier, the BMRCL decided to drop the construction of the station, which is a part of the airport metro line, after real estate firm Embassy Group backtracked from investing in the construction.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that a few days ago, Embassy Group communicated indicating that they want to review their previous decision. “We will hold a meeting with the company representatives. Further decisions will be taken depending on what will transpire in the meeting.”

In 2020, Embassy Group had signed an MoU with the BMRCL for investing ₹140 crore for the construction of the station which will give some exclusive rights over using station space for commercial purposes, access to the station, and others.

On December 3, The Hindu had reported on how the company had backed out, resulting in the Bettahalasur metro station being dropped from the plan.

Officials of the BMRCL had maintained that building a station at Bettahalasur was not part of the original plan of building a metro line to the airport, and that it was only added after the real estate company came forward to invest in the construction of the station. The station was proposed between Bagalur Cross and Doddajala on the National Highway connecting Kempegowda International Airport.

Meanwhile, elected representatives have written to the BMRCL MD demanding the construction of the station in the interest of the general public. In his letter, Krishna Byre Gowda, Congress MLA, said that the station would benefit people living in Hunasamaranahalli and surrounding areas. He said that many residential areas were coming up in the area and hundreds of people travel from the area to various destinations.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Bengaluru North MP, said that people coming from Rajankunte side would also benefit from the metro station. Minister B.A. Basavaraj has also batted for construction of the station at Bettahalasur.

