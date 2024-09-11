ADVERTISEMENT

Bescom’s EV Mitra app gets new interface

Published - September 11, 2024 07:45 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The EV Mitra app has been designed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company to make EV charging easier, more accessible, and more efficient.  | Photo Credit: file photo

The EV Mitra app designed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to make EV charging easier, more accessible, and more efficient has gotten a new interface with key features like profile personalisation, multiple payment options, and multi-language support system.

Those using the old app can uninstall it and install the new one, Bescom officials said. If there was some balance pending in the wallet of the old app, then it will reflect in the new app.

“Retail users can easily top up their in-app wallets or make payments through UPI or BillDesk. In case of any technical issues that interrupt charging, users are promised a refund for the amount paid. Fleet operators can also benefit from special access codes and privileges tailored to their needs, all managed via the EV Mitra platform,” Bescom officials said.

Bescom has also launched the EV Mitra WhatsApp bot allowing users to initiate charging and make payments with just a message.

“Karnataka is truly embracing the future of technology. The introduction of the new EV Mitra app, with its user-friendly interface and support for multiple languages, shows the commitment of our government to making eco-friendly travel affordable and convenient for everyone,” said K.J. George, Energy Minister.

