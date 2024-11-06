Bescom wins award for setting up EV charging infrastructure in Karnataka

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) got the ‘Charge India 2024 Excellence’ award for its contribution to establishment of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and promotion of eco-friendly mobility in Karnataka, at a recent ceremony organised by Emobility community.

Karnataka has a total of 5,765 EV charging stations, the highest in India, with 85% of those stations (4,462) situated in Bengaluru.

Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom, said, “Receiving this award is an honour for Bescom, and it further elevates our responsibility. Karnataka has emerged as a leader in EV infrastructure, providing unparalleled charging facilities under the guidance of Energy Minister K.J. George.”

