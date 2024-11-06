ADVERTISEMENT

Bescom wins award for setting up EV charging infrastructure in Karnataka

Published - November 06, 2024 10:47 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka has a total of 5,765 EV charging stations, the highest in India, with 85% of those stations (4,462) situated in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An electric vehicle charging station near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) got the ‘Charge India 2024 Excellence’ award for its contribution to establishment of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and promotion of eco-friendly mobility in Karnataka, at a recent ceremony organised by Emobility community.

Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom, said, “Receiving this award is an honour for Bescom, and it further elevates our responsibility. Karnataka has emerged as a leader in EV infrastructure, providing unparalleled charging facilities under the guidance of Energy Minister K.J. George.”

