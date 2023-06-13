ADVERTISEMENT

BESCOM transformer stolen

June 13, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25 KV transformer has been stolen leaving the people in the dark for sometime in Bagaluru Industrial Area on Monday.

The theft came to light when Jagadish Kumar, Junior engineer, BESCOM, based on a power cut complaint went around to check and found the transformer missing near Doddenahalli. The theft occurred between Saturday and Sunday and the people in and around and even the industrial area situated nearby suffered power cut until it was detected, Mr. Kumar said.

The box of the transformer was intact but all the parts inside it were emptied out, a police officer said. The accused had tripped the power to steal the transformer risking their lives, a senior police officer said adding that the accused will sell the parts to throw away prices.

The police have initiated investigations to track down the accused. There is no CCTV footage but we have kept a tab at the junk yards in and around, the officer said.

