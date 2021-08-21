Bescom to install prepaid smart meters in government buildings

Approximately 18,000 government buildings fall under Bescom’s jurisdiction

Bengaluru

21 August 2021 00:15 IST

Detailed Project Report to be submitted to Ministry of Power by October

In a couple of months, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will begin installation of prepaid smart electricity meters in all government buildings that fall under its jurisdiction. This comes after the Ministry of Power issued an advisory on the installation of prepaid smart meters on priority in government buildings across the country.

Confirming the development, Bescom Managing Director Rajendra Cholan told The Hindu that approximately 18,000 government buildings fall under the power utility’s jurisdiction. Bescom distributes power to eight districts – Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP limits), Bengaluru Rural, Chickballapur, Kolar, Davangere, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Ramanagaram.

The guidelines were issued recently by the Ministry of Power, and under the Revamped Distribution System, Bescom will be able to avail grants to install the smart meters in all government buildings, he added. Bescom is currently studying the power consumption of government buildings, and the detailed project report (DPR) for the installation of the meters is under preparation. “The deadline to submit the DPR to the Ministry of Power is October. By then, we will have a clear idea of the consumption and energy saving,” said a senior official.

Advertising

Advertising

Senior Bescom officials said the three-phase prepaid smart metering of all government buildings would help the power utility in two ways. “One, by setting an example of promoting energy efficiency and second, by helping the company move towards financial sustainability,” an official said.

“A majority of the government buildings are in Bengaluru, and are major power consumers,” the official pointed out.

The senior official pointed out that many government departments owe the power utility huge dues in unpaid power consumption charges. By covering all the government buildings in the first phase, Bescom will not have to worry about pending bills. “The departments will have to make advance payments for their power consumption,” he stated.