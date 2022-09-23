Bescom to charge extra 43 paise per unit from October 

The increased price of coal has led to the revision of costs

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 23, 2022 21:34 IST

This is the second time in six months that the price per unit of electricity has been revised. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Consumers will have to pay an extra 43 paise per unit for electricity from October as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has accepted the application of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to collect the amount as Fuel Cost Adjustment Charges (FAC).

The FAC will be charged on every unit of sale of energy from October 2022 to March 2023. It was announced on September 23, Friday, that the increased price of coal has led to the revision of costs.

This is the second time in six months that the price per unit of electricity has been revised. Previously, in July, the KERC had revised the FAC allowing Bescom to collect 31 paise on each unit from July to December. From October to December, the consumers will, therefore, have to pay a total of 74 paise per unit as FAC. The previous revision had attracted flak from citizens and opposition leaders.

“Bescom purchases thermal power from Central Power Generating Stations (CGS), Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) to meet its requirements. Due to the increase in coal prices, Bescom has paid additional variable charges of ₹643 crores for power purchase for the period from April 2022 to June 2022.

Subsequently, Bescom filed an application before the KERC on August 30, 2022 to revise the FAC of 80 paise per unit,” said senior Bescom officials.

The KERC has also ordered a revision of FAC with regards to other Escoms. Accordingly, Mescom will collect 24 paise, CESC 34 paise, Hescom and Gescom will charge 35 paise per unit between October 2022 and March 2023. 

