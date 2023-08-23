Bescom to act against illegal cables on poles after student sustains burns freak accident  

August 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

After two recent accidents involving the falling of electric poles, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on Wednesday (Aug 23) ordered all Internet and TV cable providers to remove illegal optical fibre cables (OFCs), data cables, and dish cables that are laid on electric poles in its jurisdiction.

If the operators fail to act in a week, Bescom will remove the cables on its own, and book cases against concerned operators, a press release from the company said.

Student sustains burns

This comes a day after a 21-year-old student of Christ university suffered severe burns in a freak accident involving over-hanging OFCs on an electric pole. The victim, a psychology student was walking home for lunch at Venkateshwara Layout, behind the college when a concrete mixer truck passing by pulled the dangling Internet cables down.

Meanwhile, another water tanker passing in the same direction pulled away the dangled wires so hard that the electric pole on which the OFC cables were, broke, snapping all the wires down. This led to a short circuit and a fire, and one of the wires fell on the student. She sustained 35% burns and is being treated at a private hospital.

“Due to unauthorized OFCs, dish cable and Internet data cables laid on electric poles, two pedestrians in two separate incidents were injured after the electric poles toppled in Bengaluru. Following these two incidents, Bescom has decided to remove all the unauthorised cables within one week,” the release said.