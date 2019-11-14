‘Bescom taking steps to strengthen infrastructure’

In the wake of several electrocution deaths in the city, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) will be taking steps to make the process of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) more stringent for pandals and temporary installations. The most recent victim was an 11-year-old boy who died while attending a wedding at Palace Ground last week after coming in contact with a live wire, which was allegedly not insulated.

M.B. Rajesh Gowda, Managing Director, Bescom, said that steps are being taken to improve electricity infrastructure in the city to prevent such incidents. “We are working towards improving technical and technological infrastructure to tackle various problems, such as insulation, sagging wires, among other issues,” he said. He also said that Bescom faces a major challenge during rains and storms.

Bescom officials pointed out that more often than not, buildings are in violation of safety norms, especially the one that are close to 11KV lines or extra high tension wires.

Y.G. Muralidharan from the Karnataka Electricity Governance Network said that Bescom should inspect each and every place where temporary electricity connections are sought. “Tents, temporary pandals and other places should be strictly inspected and only then should NOCs be given. There should be no compromise on quality,” he said.