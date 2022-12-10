Bescom starts implementing Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme

December 10, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST

Bescom has started implementing Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (phase- II), and has received 1,500 applications seeking installation of such solar panels. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has allocated 10 mega-watt capacity to Bescom.

“Under this scheme, MNRE is providing a 40% subsidy for the first 3 kW and a 20% subsidy beyond 3 kW and up to 10 kW. The scheme is being implemented in the States by local Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOMs). The solar panels and other equipment are to be installed by the empanelled vendors as per the standard and specifications issued by the MNRE. The empanelled vendors should do 5-year maintenance of the rooftop solar plant” states the release.

Mahantesh Bilagi, MD, Bescom said consumers can avail this service by logging in to https://solarrooftop.gov.in or https://bescom.karnataka.gov.in. If consumers take a simplified procedure by submitting an application through https://solarrooftop.gov.in, once they furnish all required documents and get the clearance, the subsidy amount will be directly credited to their bank account through DBT. They have to pay the remaining project cost to the authorised vendors of MNRE.

Consumers can also avail the service of Bescom by submitting online applications through https://bescom.karnataka.gov.in/. Consumers can approach Bescom’s empanelled vendors to install the rooftop solar panels. If consumers avail the services of Bescom to install rooftop solar panels, Bescom will pay the subsidy amount to the vendors and consumers have to pay the remaining amount to the vendors. Under this scheme, consumers have to install solar panels based on their sanctioned power load. After installing a net meter they can export the surplus power to the grid.

The release stated that the registered empanelled vendor selected by the beneficiaries through the MNRE portal will conduct the physical survey to assess the rooftop solar capacity and assist the beneficiary about the rooftop solar capacity that can be installed in the beneficiary’s premises considering technical and financial parameters.