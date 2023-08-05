HamberMenu
Bescom staff booked for negligence

August 05, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Complaining to Bescom about an electricity supply issue left a businessman with an injured eye, a damaged computer, and a power blackout at home.

The Madivala police registered a case of a negligent act endangering human life against the three Bescom emergency helpline staff on Thursday.

The victim, Natarajan N. Iyer, a resident of Maruthi Nagar, Old Post Office Road, was working at home on Sunday night when he noticed the lights flickering and smoke coming out from his computer. He switched off the power and called the emergency helpline to raise a complaint.

A few minutes later, three men from Bescom came and one of them climbed up the electricity pole outside the house with a test lamp to check the power connection.

Suddenly, the bulb burst and a glass piece hit below the right eye of Mr. Iyer standing below. He started bleeding. He was taken to a hospital and the Bescom staff left the place asking him to get the problem rectified again. Mr. Iyer has alleged he sustained injuries because of the negligent act of Bescom staff. The police have issued a notice to the staff to appear before them for questioning.

