Bescom sets out to fulfil 300 MW solar rooftop target this year

For a city that’s been dithering on capitalising its potential to generate electricity from the sun, its power utility has been given a massive target. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has been tasked with generating a whopping 300 MW power from rooftop solar projects by the Ministry of New Renewable Energy (MNRE).

But it may not be easy. Bescom managing director P. Rajendra Cholan, speaking to The Hindu, admitted that the response had not been great so far. “The MNRE has given Bescom the target of generating 300 MW for this year. This should be through rooftop generation on buildings — be it residential or commercial. Last year, we had a 30 MW target,” he said.

According to statistics shared by Bescom, the capacity as of May 31 was 155.88 MW. Bescom now has its job cut out for it. “Yes, progress has been slow, but the capacity is there. We have already done a survey but the response is low right now. We have to motivate people. It is a good opportunity for people as there is subsidy,” Mr. Cholan added.

CREST launched

In September last year, after a series of delays, CSTEP’s Rooftop Evaluation of Solar Tool (CREST), was launched virtually, enabling consumers to assess their rooftop’s potential to generate solar energy for their own consumption, as well as to supply additional power generated to the Bescom grid. The ambitious project, said to be the first of its kind in India, went live after a series of delays.

Saptak Ghosh, research scientist, CSTEP, said the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) based project has assessed the potential of all rooftops in the city. “The DPRs of (approximately) four lakh rooftops across all consumer categories, with a cumulative capacity of 3.2 GW, are being prepared. If consumers tag themselves to their rooftops on the CREST tool, this process will get automated. A data room with all these DPRs will be created and developers will have free access to it. While approaching consumers, accurate information will be presented to them to make informed investment decisions. A 30% conversion rate will lead to the achievement of the target,” he explained.

While acknowledging that 300 MW on residential roofs is an ambitious target, he said there were several drivers which could make this a reality.

“The MNRE subsidy of 20%-40% has been approved for 300 MW (capacities between 1 kW and 10 kW). The subsidy disbursal process will be handled by Bescom where the consumer will pay the reduced amount to the developer and Bescom will transfer the remaining amount to the developer. Secondly, Bescom can also provide on-bill financing i.e., consumers will have access to low interest and longer tenure loans and pay the EMI to Bescom as a part of their monthly bill,” he said

“Proactive consumers are needed to buy in to this scheme and reap the benefits of RTPV for the next 25 years.”