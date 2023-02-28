Bescom sees highest peak demand in BMAZ area on February 23 

February 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

On February 23, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) received a record high peak demand of 3,259 megawatts (MW) for the first time in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ) jurisdiction.

With the rate of production increasing, primarily in urban and agricultural set ups, Bescom is expecting the numbers to go up further as summer approaches.

Peak demand for electricity supply companies usually increases during the sweltering heat of summers. In Bengaluru, although summer has not officially set in, the mercury crossed 30 degrees Celsius a few weeks ago.

“The average demand during peak hours in February was 3,009 MW in BMAZ. While industrial activities have increased in urban areas, good rainfall last year has also increased groundwater levels and IP sets are being put to good use. By the second week of March, we are expecting peak demand to go up further,” said a senior official in Bescom.

The official added that a peak demand of 3,450 – 3,500 MWs is being expected this summer. In January, the peak demand was at 3,206 MW with a 10.7% increase when compared to last year. In February, the load of 3,259 MW was higher by 14.3% than its previous year. Bescom has also calculated projected loads of 3,352 MW and 3,500 MW for March and April respectively in BMAZ.

In the summer of 2020–21, Bescom had seen a peak demand of 2,832 MW in BMAZ on March 31 and in 2021–22, the peak demand was 2,980 MW on March 30.

Even with increasing demand, Bescom is confident about supplying power without major hiccups this year as there is no deficit. “At present, there is no deficit of load in Bescom, particularly in BMAZ. If there is any deficit due to major breakdowns, action will be taken to purchase power through trading in coordination with State Load Despatch Center (SLDC), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Power Company of Karnataka Limited (PCKL),” the official said.

However, consumers have their own apprehensions about the uninterrupted supply. “Bescom has assured us this time that they will be able to handle the load. Usually, when demand increases, their old lines would not be able to handle the load and hence cause outages. This time, they have said that as they have improved infrastructure, we are expecting it to be relatively better. We will know only when the season is done and if there is no load shedding, then we will know that they could handle the demand,” said Shrinath Bhandary U. Chairman, Energy Committee, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA).