Bescom rectifies technical glitch in bill payment service

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) said it has rectified the technical glitches found in the electricity billing system, which was found on November 1 in the bills generated.

A release from Bescom also said that the consumers have been enabled to make the online payment with immediate effect.

"Soon after technical glitches found in physical billing generated on November 1, the same has been rectified in the systems on November 2. Consumers are allowed to make online payment flawlessly," said Bescom MD, Mahantesh Bilagi.

He further clarified that the glitches had occurred during the transition of service from Infosys to Infinite Computer Solutions. "Though the printed bill shows a higher amount, the actual amount is reflected in the systems," he said.