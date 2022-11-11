Bengaluru

Bescom rectifies technical glitch in bill payment service

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) said it has rectified the technical glitches found in the electricity billing system, which was found on November 1 in the bills generated.

A release from Bescom also said that the consumers have been enabled to make the online payment with immediate effect.

"Soon after technical glitches found in physical billing generated on November 1, the same has been rectified in the systems on November 2. Consumers are allowed to make online payment flawlessly," said Bescom MD, Mahantesh Bilagi.

He further clarified that the glitches had occurred during the transition of service from Infosys to Infinite Computer Solutions. "Though the printed bill shows a higher amount, the actual amount is reflected in the systems," he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 8:33:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bescom-rectifies-technical-glitch-in-bill-payment-service/article66124899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY