GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bescom records lowest single day demand in over a year on May 19

The highest demand for the year of 8,444 MW, which was also the all-time highest, was also recorded just a few weeks ago on May 2

Updated - May 22, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After a year of power crisis and record demand, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) recorded a single-day demand of 4,855 megawatts (MW) on May 19, the lowest single-day demand recorded in over a year.

The highest demand for the year, 8,444 MW, which was also the all-time highest, was also recorded just a few weeks ago on May 2. With failed monsoons last year, the electricity demand in the Bescom region was averaging 6,000 – 7,000 MW a day, according to officials.

As the summer months approached, the demand went above 8,000 MW in a day. In February, the peak demand was 8,128 MW, and in March, it was 8,232 MW. In April, a record demand of 8,381 MW was recorded. The officials had attributed the growing demand to increased fan and air conditioner usage in summer.

The recent reduction in demand coincided with the arrival of rainfall from May 5 onwards. The demand went down by 2,500 to 2,700 MW and by 1,136 MW in a single day over the weekend (5,991 MW on May 18 and 4,855 MW on May 19). Currently, the demand is averaging 5,000 – 5,500 MW.

“The burden on our agriculture feeders reduced drastically with the arrival of rains as the usage of IP sets reduced. Similarly, those who were extensively using fans and ACs also reduced their usage as the temperature went from 38 – 39 degrees Celsius to 30 – 31 degrees Celsius in the last couple of weeks. That is why our demand reduced by almost 2,700 MW,” said an official from Bescom.

Although Bescom officials said there have been no power cuts except those caused by infrastructure damage, consumers complain that power cuts have become common every time it rains.

“Even if there is light rain, we immediately see power fluctuation or an outage for an hour or more. It has become an everyday thing in the last two weeks,” said Surya Kumar, a resident of Yelahanka. 

Related Topics

electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.