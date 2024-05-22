Bescom records lowest single day demand in over a year on May 19

After a year of power crisis and record demand, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) recorded a single-day demand of 4,855 megawatts (MW) on May 19, the lowest single-day demand recorded in over a year.

The highest demand for the year, 8,444 MW, which was also the all-time highest, was also recorded just a few weeks ago on May 2. With failed monsoons last year, the electricity demand in the Bescom region was averaging 6,000 – 7,000 MW a day, according to officials.

As the summer months approached, the demand went above 8,000 MW in a day. In February, the peak demand was 8,128 MW, and in March, it was 8,232 MW. In April, a record demand of 8,381 MW was recorded. The officials had attributed the growing demand to increased fan and air conditioner usage in summer.

The recent reduction in demand coincided with the arrival of rainfall from May 5 onwards. The demand went down by 2,500 to 2,700 MW and by 1,136 MW in a single day over the weekend (5,991 MW on May 18 and 4,855 MW on May 19). Currently, the demand is averaging 5,000 – 5,500 MW.

“The burden on our agriculture feeders reduced drastically with the arrival of rains as the usage of IP sets reduced. Similarly, those who were extensively using fans and ACs also reduced their usage as the temperature went from 38 – 39 degrees Celsius to 30 – 31 degrees Celsius in the last couple of weeks. That is why our demand reduced by almost 2,700 MW,” said an official from Bescom.

Although Bescom officials said there have been no power cuts except those caused by infrastructure damage, consumers complain that power cuts have become common every time it rains.

“Even if there is light rain, we immediately see power fluctuation or an outage for an hour or more. It has become an everyday thing in the last two weeks,” said Surya Kumar, a resident of Yelahanka.