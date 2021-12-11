Bescom moves KERC seeking tariff hike

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 01:44 IST

It wants average tariff hike of ₹1.58 per unit across spectrum

Less than six months after the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) approved an average increase in tariff by 30 paise per unit for all electricity supply companies (Escoms), the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has submitted an application seeking a hike.

Confirming this, a senior Bescom official told The Hindu that the power utility had sought an average tariff hike of ₹1.58 per unit across the spectrum. However, KERC is yet to accept the tariff hike application. The official added that the submission of the tariff hike application is a routine, annual exercise. All the Escoms submit tariff applications before the KERC every year in December.

“The tariff hike application will be scrutinised and after acceptance, it will be notified. This is likely to take at least another month or so,” the official claimed. After notification, the public would be invited to submit objections, following which a hearing would be held. KERC would later announce the hike in tariff, the official explained.

Advertising

Advertising

The official also stated that the average hike had been arrived at after taking various parameters into consideration, but refused to elaborate.

For the 2021-22 financial year, Bescom had sought an average hike of ₹1.39 per unit, while it was ₹1.96 per unit in 2020-21 fiscal.

KERC had approved a hike in tariff by an average 40 paise per unit in November 2020, and another hike of 30 paise per unit in June 2021. Following this, Bescom had later announced and collected the arrears of the revised electricity tariff for April and May in October and November.

The possibility of a power tariff hike is already causing much anxiety among citizens, especially industrial bodies, who are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.