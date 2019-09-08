Bengaluru

BESCOM meter reader beaten up for disconnecting power for non payment

A BESCOM meter reader was beaten up by three men after he disconnected the electric meter from a house in Banasawadi on Thursday as the occupants had not paid the bill for eight months.

On reaching the house, Santosh, 35, found it locked. He pasted a notice on the door and disconnected the meter. However, while leaving, the owner Richard and two of associates confronted him. When Santosh explained that he had cut off their power because they hadn’t paid the bill, Richard attacked him while his associates pinned him down.

Santosh sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment by passersby. The Banaswadi police have taken up a a case of assault on a public servant against the accused.

