Bescom issues guidelines for public Ganesh Chaturthi organisers  

Organisers of public Ganesh Chaturthi pandals should pay the required fees and seek approval from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) prior to taking temporary electricity connections for the celebrations, according to guidelines issued by the company on Monday.

The guidelines were discussed by senior Bescom officials at a peace meeting organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru City Police last week to ensure safety.

The organisers should first obtain a no-objection certificate from the BBMP and submit it to the concerned Bescom sub-division.

The Bescom officials will then conduct a spot visit and examine the place where the idol will be installed. After this, the organisers should pay their fees and get approval.

“Organisers can take the electricity connections by drawing it from overhead line. However, organisers should ensure that there should be no joint or loose connections while drawing the power,” the Bescom guidelines said.

It is mandatory for the organisers to take assistance from electricity contractors authorised by Bescom to procure wiring and LCB and ELCB (Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker) equipment.

They should also ensure that high-tension electricity lines do not pass above the pandals. The guidelines further said that if more than a hundred people are expected to gather for the celebrations at the pandal, then the organisers must get permission from electrical inspector while also installing fire extinguishing equipment in the pandal. However, if the crowd is expected to be less than a hundred, then an undertaking must be issued to Bescom that more than hundred people will not be allowed at the pandal.

“If any electrical accident occurs, concerned organisers or association will be held responsible.”

The organisers should also provide dates and details about the procession march and immersion of the idols beforehand to Bescom. They will then be allowed to draw only sanctioned electricity road, for their celebrations.

Safety guidelines issued by Bescom

To ensure safety measures at Ganesh idol worship places, Bescom has instructed that the public and children should stay away from electrical items and wires. If any electrical wire is broken or damaged, BESCOM has requested organisers and the public to call 1912 helpline immediately.

Bescom has requested the public and children not to touch electrical wires with wet hands and ensure safety measures at Ganesh idol puja places.

Bescom also instructed the public and the organisers not to tie or put banners, butting, and hoardings on electrical poles and TC structures.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival organizers were asked not to cut or trim the tree and branches which pass through electrical lines where pandals will be installed.

People should not repair electrical switches, decorative lights and bulbs if it develops a fault ,but get it repaired by electricians.