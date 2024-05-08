After Bescom’s helpline number 1912 got flooded with calls in the last three days due to heavy rain and damage to infrastructure, thereby leading to power cuts and other such problems, Bescom shared alternate WhatsApp numbers for consumers to complain.
The district-wise WhatsApp numbers are:
- Bengaluru South- 8277884011
- Bengaluru West- 8277884012
- Bengaluru East - 8277884013
- Bengaluru North- 8277884014
- Kolar- 8277884015
- Chikkaballapura- 8277884016
- Bengaluru Rural - 8277884017
- Ramanagara - 8277884018
- Tumakuru - 8277884019
- Chitradurga- 8277884020
- Davangere - 8277884021
Additionally, Bescom has issued the following WhatsApp numbers to complain about safety — 9483191212, 9483191222.
The Bescom common WhatsApp number is 9449844640.