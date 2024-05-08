  1. Bengaluru South- 8277884011
  2. Bengaluru West- 8277884012
  3. Bengaluru East - 8277884013
  4. Bengaluru North- 8277884014
  5. Kolar- 8277884015
  6. Chikkaballapura- 8277884016
  7. Bengaluru Rural - 8277884017
  8. Ramanagara - 8277884018
  9. Tumakuru - 8277884019
  10. Chitradurga- 8277884020
  11. Davangere - 8277884021