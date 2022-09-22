Bescom issues clarification about charges on bills after video goes viral  

Bescom urged its consumers to not pay heed to such baseless and false information 

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 22, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has initiated legal action against Puttegowda, who circulated a video on social media saying that Bescom is cheating consumers by charging extra in its bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man had alleged that the company had no authority to collect fixed charges and levy Fuel Adjustment Cost (FAC) on consumers. In a press release issued on Thursday, Bescom urged its consumers to not pay heed to such baseless and false information.  

“The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has fixed ₹100 for onekilo watt and ₹220 for two kilowatts of electricity as fixed charges. This charge is not imposed on the electricity consumed by the consumers. Even if they do not use electricity, the consumers should pay the fixed charges. The fixed charges are collected to cover the costs of connection, supply, and basic resource management of electricity which is borne by Bescom,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom. 

He further said that FAC is also fixed by the KERC based on the purchasing costs of coal and that these costs will be revised by the KERC every three months. He also explained how several other costs which are mentioned in the video are being collected rightfully as per regulations of the government.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without obtaining proper information from the officials about the electricity bill, this person is misleading the public by hiding reality. I have directed legal action against him,” Mr. Bilagi said.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The same person had created a similar false video about the payment of electricity bills four months ago and despite receiving warnings from Bescom against such behaviour, he has repeated the same, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app