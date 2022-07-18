Bescom gets new MD, Bengaluru Urban new MD

Bescom has got a new Managing Director as incumbent Rajendra Cholan has been replaced by Mahantesh Bilagi, who was waiting for posting. Mr. Cholan has been posted as Managing Director Bengaluru Smart City Limited.

Srinivas K., waiting for posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner for Bengaluru Urban district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BBMP Special Commissioner Tulasi Maddineni has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Backward Classes’ Welfare Department, relieving Mr. P. Manivannan of the concurrent charge.

In a partial modification of the earlier order, Gadag Deputy Commissioner Sundareshbabu M. has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner for Koppal district

Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited Managing Director Nagaraja N.M. has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner for Chickballapur district.

Kumta Assistant Commissioner Rahul Ratnam Pandey has been transferred and posted as General Manager for Resettlement, Rehabilitation and Land Acquisition in UKP, Bagalkote.