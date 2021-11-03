Bescom contract employee arrested for stealing ₹1.4 lakh

The Kengeri police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old contract employee of Bescom for allegedly stealing ₹1.4 lakh from his office on Friday. The money was payment towards electricity bills. According to the police, the accused, Hemanth, who hails from Mandya, worked at a Bescom office in Kengeri 5th Main.

“While his colleague, Kavitha, was on duty to collect payments for bills, he came to the room to offer her prasada. Ms. Kavitha gave him the keys of the room where the cash was kept, and asked Hemanth to leave the prasada there so that she could eat it later,” said the police.

The theft came to light when another colleague arrived to collect the money and found the room open, and the cash missing. The Kengeri police, who took up the case, analysed CCTV footage and confirmed that Hemanth had stolen the cash. “He was arrested on Tuesday from his hometown in Mandya, and the money has been recovered,” said the police. Hemanth allegedly confessed to the crime and said he was in dire need of money. He has been remanded into judicial custody.