Bescom Chief General Manager arrested under PC act

November 24, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - Bengaluru

Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested the Chief General Manager of Operations (Electrical) of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and his driver while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor for an official favour.

The accused officer, Nagaraj M.L., had demanded ₹7.5 lakh from Prathap B.N., Electrical contractor, to change electric connections from commercial to industrial tariff.

Based on the complaint by Prathap, a team of officials trapped Murali Krishna, the official driver, red-handed while he was accepting the bribe on behalf of Nagaraj at the parking lot of the office premises .

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a team of officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Satish, and team conducted search operations at the office and residence of Nagaraj for further investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.