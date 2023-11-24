HamberMenu
Bescom Chief General Manager arrested under PC act

November 24, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

Lokayukta officials on Thursday arrested the Chief General Manager of Operations (Electrical) of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and his driver while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor for an official favour.

The accused officer, Nagaraj M.L., had demanded ₹7.5 lakh from Prathap B.N., Electrical contractor, to change electric connections from commercial to industrial tariff.

Based on the complaint by Prathap, a team of officials trapped Murali Krishna, the official driver, red-handed while he was accepting the bribe on behalf of Nagaraj at the parking lot of the office premises .

The duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and a team of officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Satish, and team conducted search operations at the office and residence of Nagaraj for further investigations.

