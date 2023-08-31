Bescom bills to be dearer by ₹1.15 per unit in September

August 31, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Electricity bills of consumers of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) in September will get dearer by ₹1.15 per unit as the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) has been revised. This revision will be applicable only for September. However, for the beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, even the FPPCA charges will be covered by the government.

In June this year, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) allowed Bescom to recover FPPCA of 51 paise per unit in the billing quarter from July to September and 50 paise per unit in the billing quarter of October to December. Along with this, in accordance with KERC provisions, Bescom computed FPPCA charges of 27 paise per unit, 9 paise per unit and 28 paise per unit due to the variations in the fuel and power purchase costs in the months of April, June, and July of this year. This has resulted in a total hike of 115 paise per unit for the consumers on their consumption in August, for which they will receive bills in September.

“For the bills that arrive in October, while FPPCA previously ordered by the KERC will remain, the additional costs will be modified according to the variations that occur in power purchase in September. It will mostly be lesser as the thermal power stations are currently running well in the State,” a source in Bescom said.

