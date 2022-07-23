Bescom begins replacing mechanical meters with digital ones

New meters come with a backlit LCD screen displaying several billing parameters that will help Bescom and consumers

Years after it was announced, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has finally begun the replacement of age-old electromechanical meters with digital electrostatic meters in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zones (BMAZ) from the first week of July. While there were 17,90,882 non-DLMS (Device Language Message Specification), old meters in the four circles which come under BMAZ – North, South, East and West circles — under the project, 13,331 digital meters have been installed until July 21.

There were 17,13,947 single-phase meters and 76,935 three-phase meters in the four circles, according to the latest data from Bescom. All of them are now being replaced with no charges being imposed on consumers. The new meters — which come with a backlit LCD screen displaying several billing parameters like maximum consumption, voltage, cumulative active energy import and export readings amongst others — will help both consumers and the Bescom.

“The old mechanical meters only give us readings and no other details. Even consumption was not being recorded accurately. Now with these, we can assess what the maximum demand of a house is, if they are consuming more units than they were sanctioned, old consumption rates and many other things. With voltage rating, even consumers can also identify if power is running on a single phase or completely off. The new meters will record the data without errors,” a senior Bescom official explained.

The digital meters are being installed by two private companies on a turnkey basis. The companies will be in charge of the supply, releasing, fixing and wiring of DLMS-compliant electrostatic meters, according to officials. Currently, the meters are being installed in Rajajinagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Whitefield and Indiranagar areas. While 11,824 digital meters have been installed in the West Circle, 1,507 have been installed in the East circle. The work is yet to begin in North and South circles. “The work is going on very well. We are installing around 700 – 900 meters daily. The project will eventually be extended to other areas as well,” the senior official added.

The replacement project is expected to be completed in two years. “April 2024 has been provided as the deadline for the companies” an official said.