Bescom announces downtime for upgradation of RAPDRP IT applications

Published - October 03, 2024 10:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has announced a planned downtime for the upgradation of RAPDRP (Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Program) IT Applications as part of the IPDS IT Phase-2 project. 

According to a release, the system downtime will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and will last until 6 a.m. on October 7, 2024. 

The upcoming Phase-2 will see the rollout of upgraded applications related to Estimates, EAM, GIS, IDAM, EAS, Master Data Management, and Mobile App.

Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bescom, said, “Bescom is the nodal agency for the implementation of the Part-A IT project for all ESCOMs in Karnataka, covering towns with populations over 30,000. We assure our consumers and stakeholders that the new applications will enhance efficiency and improve user experience once they are operational by 6 a.m. on October, 7, 2024. 

Affected services

During the downtime, the following services will be impacted: RAPDRP Applications will be unavailable for ESCOM officials for routine operations such as processing new connections, name and tariff changes, name transfers, and temporary connections. Consumers will be unable to make payments at Bescom cash counters. 

The consumer portal will be inaccessible for service requests, including new connections, name and address changes. Online bill payments via the consumer portal and third-party payment channels will be unavailable from 9 p.m. on October 4, to 11 a.m. on October 5, 2024. 

The bill payment will resume after 11 a.m. on October 5, 2024.  Mobile applications for the RAPDRP area will be affected. Store transactions through WAMS will be halted.

The release further said that the following places under Bescom will be affected: Bengaluru, Shiddlaghatta, Chickballapur, Kolar, Chintamani, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Sira, Channapatna, Anekal, Mulabagilu, Bangarapet, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, KGF, Challakere, Kunigal, Harapanahalli, Harihara, Hiriyur, Tiptur and Gauribidanur.

Published - October 03, 2024 10:04 pm IST

Karnataka / Bangalore / electricity production and distribution / power (infrastructure)

