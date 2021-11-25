BEOs asked to issue TCs if private schools don’t comply

Bengaluru

The State Government has issued strict directions to Block Education Officers to issue transfer certificates to children wishing to move out of private schools if parents file an application. This decision was taken after reports of private school managements refusing to issue certificates, forcing parents to turn to the Government for help.

Since the start of the academic year, parents have been complaining to the Department of Public Instruction that private school managements were not issuing transfer certificates when they moved their children as they could not afford to pay their fees.

The circular issued by the Department of Public Instruction stated that parents who have withdrawn admission of their children from the private unaided schools should approach the school for a transfer certificate. “School managements must issue TC within a week and in case of a delay, then parents can file a complaint before the jurisdictional BEO and the BEO should ensure the parent/child gets the TC,” read the circular.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools have threatened to stage a protest, if the department does not withdraw the circular.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association said that transfer certificates had not been given to those students whose parents had not cleared pending fees. “If BEOs issue the TC, school managements will face losses,” he said.