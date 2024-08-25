Bengaluru’s Whitefield residents urge BMTC to introduce metro feeder buses to address last-mile connectivity

Residents of Whitefield, recently connected by Namma Metro, have now demanded the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to introduce metro feeder bus services to the Whitefield Metro station, particularly from the areas of Doddanekundi, Varthur, and Balagere. Currently, these areas lack feeder services, forcing many commuters to rely on their own vehicles, cabs and autos for their daily commute.

Residents have expressed frustration over the lack of feeder buses despite repeated requests and engagements with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and BMTC. They believe the absence of feeder services to certain areas is discouraging the use of public transport and instead promoting the use of private vehicles, contributing to traffic congestion in an area already notorious for traffic snarls everyday.

General public neglected

“Despite our efforts to work with DULT and BMTC, there seems to be little receptivity towards providing feeders to metro stations from areas that are not currently covered,” said Sudarshan Ranganathan, a resident of Whitefield. “Can BMTC not capitalise on this demand and offer high-frequency feeder services to metro stations for underserved areas? Many parts of Whitefield, Doddanekundi, Varthur, and Balagere are prime examples of areas that lack proper feeders to the Whitefield Metro station. It seems that BMTC’s feeder services are primarily targeting corporate users, leaving the general public neglected,” he added.

Another resident, Priya Kumari R, said, “The whole point of having a metro network is to reduce the dependency on private vehicles and ease the traffic burden on the roads. But without adequate feeder services, many people are left with no choice but to drive to the metro station or skip public transport altogether. I travel four kilometers every day from my home in Balagere to the Whitefield Metro station on my two-wheeler, and it is a tiring commute. It is disappointing that BMTC hasn’t yet recognised the potential of extending feeder services to all areas.”

BMTC to undertake route surveys

In response to these concerns, BMTC officials said that they are indeed working on introducing more metro feeder services across the city, with a focus on the Whitefield area. “We have already introduced feeder bus services from Kadugodi Bus Station via Hope Farm, ITPL, Whitefield TTMC, Graphite India, Kundalahalli Gate, Varthur Kodi, and Whitefield Post Office,” a BMTC official said.

The official further mentioned that BMTC plans to expand these services after conducting thorough route surveys in areas that currently lack them. “We will introduce the services after conducting a route survey wherever there are no services,” the official added.

More feeder routes soon

There is significant demand for feeder services along the metro line, particularly on the 43.49 km Purple Line of Namma Metro. Metro feeder services are designed to connect commuters from residential areas and key locations to nearby metro stations, ensuring a seamless transition between different modes of transport.

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that BMTC is working diligently to improve metro feeder services and address last-mile connectivity issues in the city. “BMTC feeder buses are crucial for enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the metro network, encouraging more people to choose public transport over private vehicles. BMTC plans to expand more feeder routes in the coming days,” he added.

BMTC is currently operating 151 metro feeder services across the city. Out of the 66 metro stations in Bengaluru, feeder services are provided from or via 43 stations.