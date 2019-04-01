Bengaluru’s vehicle population crosses 80 lakh

01 April 2019 22:31 IST

Nearly 6 lakh vehicles registered in financial year 2018-19

Around 1,750 new vehicles are getting registered in the city every day and the vehicle population in Bengaluru has crossed 80.45 lakh, said Transport Commissioner V.P. Ikkeri.

During a briefing on the performance of the department in the just concluded financial year 2018-19, Mr. Ikkeri said in the previous financial year, as of March 2018, the number of vehicles registered was 74.06 lakh.

As per the existing provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, it is not possible to restrict new registration of vehicles. However, in the interest of the environment, registration of e-vehicles is being promoted, he said.

Across the State, the total number of vehicles registered went up to 2.10 crore as against 1.93 crore in the previous financial year.

The Transport Department has managed to reach the revenue target fixed by the State government. The department generated revenue of ₹6,168.58 crore against a target of ₹6,167.61 crore due to increased registration of new vehicles.

However, revenue from State-run road transport corporations, like KSRTC and BMTC, fell short of the target. The department is expecting revenue of ₹359.48 crore against a target of ₹488.81crore.

The department had imposed penalties amounting to ₹160 crore for various offences.

Implementation of HSRP

The transport commissioner said that central government has issued notifications for implementation of rules on high security registration plates (HSRP) for vehicles manufactured from April 1, and it is the responsibility of manufactures to provide high security registration plates. Officials maintained that the rules do not apply for vehicles that are registered.

“It is a discretionary power of the State government to introduce the rule to already registered vehicles, but as of now the matter is before a court of law,” Mr. Ikkeri said.

He added that after March 2020, vehicles with two-stroke engines will be banned. Vehicle owners must shift to four-stroke engines prior to the deadline.