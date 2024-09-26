Bengaluru’s Vastrabharana brings in saris for all seasons

Vastrabharana, the annual flagship event of the Crafts Council of Karnataka, is back with a seasonal theme. This year, the exhibition and sale of handcrafted textiles revolves around the five seasons of India.

According to Padmaja Sakamuri, co-ordinator of the event, each season has its own palette and signature motifs. “Even though we told the artisans this was the theme, it was not mandatory; we handpicked colours and designs from their collections which we felt echoed the hues of spring, summer, autumn and monsoon,” says Padmaja, admitting that winter was in the minority due to its rather dull shades.

“Vastrabhrana is held every year around October 2 and it was predominantly for textiles — saris and yardage. Over the years, we’ve added a few stalls for jewellery, ready-to-wear clothes and readymade blouses, due to the rising demand,” she says.

“This is our 32nd edition and our aim is to keep the tradition of saris alive, especially among the younger generation. That is why we’ve always focused on the various textiles found around the country,” says Padmaja. She adds that of the 54 stalls in this edition, four are for jewellery — lac bangles and Kailash patwa threadwork from Rajastan, and silver and designer jewellery respectively.

Patwa is a dying craft handed down from one generation to the next, and Padmaja says the family of artisans from Rajasthan will be at Vastrabharana plying their wares.

The usual luxury weaves such as Chanderi, Benarsi, Kanjeevaram, Paithani, Zari Kotas and Patolas will be featured along with dye and block print favourites like Shibori, Bandhani, Bagru and more, as well as Chikankari, Kashmiri, Phulkari, Aari and other embroidered works.

“Both Gujarat and Orissa are rich in textiles and we will be exhibiting a lot of varieties from these places such as the Gujari and Tangaliya, and Kotpad and Sambalpuris, among others. There will be Ikats, Pochampalis and Uppadas from Andhra, Jamdanis from West Bengal, and the Molakalmuru and Khun from Karnataka,” she says.

Padmaja says the highlights this year will be the yardage from Ahmedabad and Kutch, besides the work of those designers who bring a contemporary twist to traditional fabrics.

Miho Sakata Malhan from Japan, will hold a short talk at the inaugural function on the influence of Indian weaves on Japanese traditional wear. “Miho has kimonos and obis made from Indian fabrics, however since they are vintage pieces, they will only be on display during her talk,” says Padmaja.

Vastrabharana will be held from September 27 to October 1 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, from 10am-7.30pm. Entry free.

